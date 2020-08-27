Who will win the Emmys? 'Watchmen,' 'Schitt's Creek' and 'Succession' are the leaders

You have one month to catch up on your TV viewing. The Emmys air Sept. 20 on ABC (yup, they’ll be Zoomed) and, already, there are shows that look impossible to beat.
For the folks with “Schitt’s Creek,” “Succession” and “Watchmen,” it’s almost going to be as good as a Daytime Emmy win for Moira Rose.
Who’s leading the pack? By category, here’s how the 2020 race shapes up:
BEST COMEDY SERIES: Since it aired its last season – and didn’t get the love it deserved in earlier competitions – “Schitt’s Creek” looks impossible to beat. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is the closest competitor, but it already has won and has plenty of time to add more hardware to the shelf. It’s a lock for “Schitt’s Creek.”
BEST COMEDY ACTOR: Continuing the thread, Eugene Levy is a beloved actor in North America and deserves a moment to shine. He’ll spread the “Schitt’s Creek” love. (Outside chance of stealing: Ramy Youssef for “Ramy.” Again, though, he’ll have time.)
BEST COMEDY ACTRESS: Moira Rose, this is your moment. There are three locks this year: “Watchmen,” Regina King and – in this category – Catherine O’Hara for “Schitt’s Creek.” Only Rachel Brosnahan could steal it. And, “Mrs. Maisel” has plenty of time to set Emmy records.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Dan Levy, from “Schitt’s Creek,” will win in other categories for the show (he’s nominated four times). The winner here will be Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.” On the fast track: Mahershala Ali for “Ramy.”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Alex Borstein appears poised to pick up yet another trophy for “Mrs. Maisel.” Annie Murphy, who completes the Rose family on “Schitt’s Creek,” is a distant second.
BEST DRAMA SERIES: “Succession.” “Ozark” has some love here, too, but “Succession” is going to rule most of the creative categories. This will be the button on the night. In third: “The Crown.”
BEST DRAMA ACTOR: Brian Cox, “Succession.” Jeremy Strong, his co-star, could edge in, but attention must be paid to the patriarch. In third: Jason Bateman for “Ozark.” Bateman won for directing last year and has a shot this year at Best Guest Actor. That has better odds.
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS: Laura Linney, “Ozark.” Count the tearful moments she had and you know she’s due. Also, Tom Pelphrey, who played her brother, should have been nominated. A win for Laura would also be a win for Tom. Outsider: Jennifer Aniston for “The Morning Show.”
BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR: Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show.” Even though the men from “Succession” were just as oily, Crudup personified the slick network executive. Of the “Succession” crowd, look for Kieran Culkin to be the one to upset.
BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Helena Bonham Carter as Queen Elizabeth’s sister in “The Crown.” Julia Garner, who won last year for “Ozark,” could double up.
BEST LIMITED SERIES: “Watchmen.” Even though “Mrs. America” was good, it’s not in the same class.
BEST LIMITED/MOVIE ACTOR: Mark Ruffalo played two roles in “I Know This Much is True” and soared in both. Look for him to edge Hugh Jackman (“Bad Education”) and Paul Mescal (“Normal People.”)
BEST LIMITED/MOVIE ACTRESS: Regina King, “Watchmen.” Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America,” is a distant second.
BEST LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTOR: Jim Parsons, “Hollywood.” One of the “Watchmen” actors is his only competition.
BEST LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Jean Smart, “Watchmen.” Toni Collette, “Unbelievable,” has a shot.
BEST TV MOVIE: “Bad Education.”
BEST TALK SHOW: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”
BEST COMPETITION SHOW: “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
The 2020 Emmy Awards will air at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel will host.
