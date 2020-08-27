Who will win the Emmys? 'Watchmen,' 'Schitt's Creek' and 'Succession' are the leaders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You have one month to catch up on your TV viewing. The Emmys air Sept. 20 on ABC (yup, they’ll be Zoomed) and, already, there are shows that look impossible to beat.

For the folks with “Schitt’s Creek,” “Succession” and “Watchmen,” it’s almost going to be as good as a Daytime Emmy win for Moira Rose.

Who’s leading the pack? By category, here’s how the 2020 race shapes up:

BEST COMEDY SERIES: Since it aired its last season – and didn’t get the love it deserved in earlier competitions – “Schitt’s Creek” looks impossible to beat. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is the closest competitor, but it already has won and has plenty of time to add more hardware to the shelf. It’s a lock for “Schitt’s Creek.”

BEST COMEDY ACTOR: Continuing the thread, Eugene Levy is a beloved actor in North America and deserves a moment to shine. He’ll spread the “Schitt’s Creek” love. (Outside chance of stealing: Ramy Youssef for “Ramy.” Again, though, he’ll have time.)