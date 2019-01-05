Two things you need to know about the Golden Globe Awards: They don’t necessarily translate into Oscar wins, and they always go to people who attend.
Once ridiculed by Hollywood insiders, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has the good fortune of handing out prizes before other groups, which means they get an “A” crowd just hoping to land nominations elsewhere.
Because it has categories for both film and television, it attracts a lot of attention. Even better? It divides movies so there are twice as many acting winners as the Oscars.
Who wins? Big names have a good chance. And, in the television categories, look for newcomers. They usually succeed, particularly if they’re foreign.
This year, look for Lady Gaga and “A Star Is Born” to have a moment. She checks more than one box. The film? Even though it has lots of music, it’s classified as a drama, which makes it primed for success on several levels.
So who looks golden?
Here’s a guide:
BEST PICTURE-DRAMA: “A Star Is Born” seems destined. “Black Panther” will make the Oscars cut and “BlacKkKlansman” will do well elsewhere.
BEST ACTOR-DRAMA: Bradley Cooper could double up, but it’s likely someone like Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) could be the surprise the night needs.
BEST ACTRESS-DRAMA: Lady Gaga has the early lead, even though Glenn Close (“The Wife”) is one of those old Hollywood choices that would go over well. Besides, Gaga will win one for writing the best song.
BEST PICTURE-COMEDY/MUSICAL: Momentum will help determine this. “Mary Poppins Returns” seems like a natural, since it fits the category better than the others. But “Vice,” “The Favourite” and “Green Book” could win if something shows early strength. “Vice” and “Green Book” have the best chances. But “The Favourite” has foreign origins. Don’t discount that one, but look for “Vice” to have the early edge.
BEST ACTOR-COMEDY/MUSICAL: It’s Christian Bale (“Vice”) or Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”), which could set up either as an early Oscars favorite. Don’t expect Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns”) or Robert Redford (“The Old Man & the Gun”) to challenge.
BEST ACTRESS-COMEDY/MUSICAL: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite.”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”; any of the others would need wins in other categories to help their case.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Amy Adams, “Vice.” Still, Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) could begin her race to the Oscars finish line with a win here.
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: “Roma.”
BEST DIRECTOR: Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”) should win, but Bradley Cooper could leverage his star power for a “Star Is Born” surprise.
BEST SONG: “Shallow,” from “A Star Is Born.” Done deal.
BEST ANIMATED FILM: “Incredibles 2.”
BEST TV DRAMA: Four of these are newcomers. One has its final season. What to pick, what to pick? “Pose” looks poised. “Bodyguard” has foreign cred.
BEST TV COMEDY: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” even though it already has won.
BEST TV MOVIE/MINISERIES: “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.”
BEST ACTOR-TV MOVIE/MINISERIES: Darren Criss, “Gianni Versace.”
BEST ACTRESS-TV MOVIE/MINISERIES: Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora.”
BEST ACTOR-TV DRAMA: Matthew Rhys, “The Americans” is a good choice, but Billy Porter (“Pose”) or Richard Madden (“Bodyguard”) could be in the wings, just waiting.
BEST ACTRESS-TV DRAMA: Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve," or Julia Roberts, "Homecoming."
BEST ACTOR-TV COMEDY: Bill Hader, “Barry.”
BEST ACTRESS-TV COMEDY: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Henry Winkler, “Barry.”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Thandie Newton, “Westworld,” or Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
The Golden Globes air at 7 p.m. Sunday on NBC. Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg host.