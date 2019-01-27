Will Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards be a chance for actors to make up for Oscar’s slights?
If so, look for Timothee Chalamet, Emily Blunt, Margo Robbie and John David Washington to be front and center.
They’re among the folks snubbed by Oscar. Regina King – who didn’t get a SAG nomination – is considered an Oscar front-runner for her work in “If Beale Street Could Talk.”
“Roma,” which leads the Oscar nominations, didn’t figure into the SAG mix, so there is a big disconnect.
Winning a SAG Award doesn’t guarantee an Oscar, but it certainly helps. The Screen Actors Guild represents the largest voting body in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Because there is no “Best Picture” category with SAG, the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble is about as close as it comes.
Who will win? Here’s a look.
OUTSTANDING MALE ACTOR/FILM: Either Christian Bale (“Vice”) or Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) is going home with the prize.
OUTSTANDING FEMALE ACTOR/FILM: Glenn Close seems likely to continue her winning ways for “The Wife.” If the voters are gaga for Lady Gaga, she has a shot, but don’t be too sure. “A Star Is Born” looks like it’s fizzling.
OUTSTANDING MALE ACTOR SUPPORTING ROLE: It’s Mahershala Ali’s to lose. He was so good in “Green Book,” it’d be sad to see someone surprise him at this point. Richard E. Grant or Sam Elliott could win the “been around a long time” vote.
OUTSTANDING FEMALE ACTOR SUPPORTING ROLE: With Regina King out of the mix, it could be Amy Adams’ chance to attract attention. She was great as Lynne Cheney in “Vice.”
OUTSTANDING CAST, FILM: There are so many blue-chip people in “Black Panther,” it’d be a nice way to reward all of them. But “A Star Is Born” could be a tip of the hat to Bradley Cooper for moving out of his actor comfort zone and wearing a number of production hats.
OUTSTANDING MALE ACTOR IN TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES: Darren Criss is still golden here for “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.”
OUTSTANDING FEMALE ACTOR IN TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES: Amy Adams could be a double winner (here, for “Sharp Objects”) but Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”) is a strong contender.
OUTSTANDING MALE ACTOR/DRAMA SERIES: Could Jason Bateman win for “Ozark”? The show got a lot of SAG love. Otherwise, Sterling K. Brown is repeating for “This Is Us.”
OUTSTANDING FEMALE ACTOR/DRAMA SERIES: Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve.”
OUTSTANDING MALE ACTOR/COMEDY SERIES: Henry Winkler, “Barry,” should have this, even though it’s a supporting role.
OUTSTANDING FEMALE ACTOR/COMEDY SERIES: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
DRAMA ENSEMBLE: “The Americans.” It’s its last season.
COMEDY ENSEMBLE: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
The 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air at 7 p.m. Sunday on TNT and TBS. Megan Mullally hosts.