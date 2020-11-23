Why didn't Nev Schulman win 'Dancing with the Stars'?

Why didn’t they win? They didn’t have the fan base of those who did.

Also a factor: Professional partners. Bristowe was paired with Chigvintsev, who has never won. That resonates, particularly when he has been a favorite for years.

For Schulman, the consolation comes when one looks at the list of runners-up.

Zendaya came in second ... and later won an Emmy; Shawn Johnson came in second ... and has an Olympic gold medal; Corbin Bleu came in second and was named one of Broadway’s best dancers.

The biggest perk isn’t the mirror-ball trophy, but the career boost something like “DWTS” can provide. Celebs who appeared on the reality show but didn’t win have gotten series, book deals, product lines and increased concert ticket sales.

Machado will see an uptick in viewers for her series, “One Day at a Time.” Nelly will get larger crowds when his live performances heat up. Bristowe will land another reality gig.

And Schulman? He could work on Broadway, sign another TV deal or find himself poring over offers.