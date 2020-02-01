Although Arnett pretends to have the same skill set as the judges, many of his “works” were created by Nathan Sawaya, the sculptor who created the LEGO Oscar at a recent awards show. At home, he’s much more grassroots about his abilities and often defers to his two sons.

Sculptors created a “really great LEGO Batman” and a portrait of Bojack Horseman for him. “I have a guest bedroom that’s just filled with LEGO,” he says. “My kids are still into it. Our playroom is dominated by the new ‘Rise of Skywalker’ sets. My 9-year-old got the Death Star for Christmas and I just committed to building it with him – which is foolish.”

Even on the set of “LEGO Masters,” Arnett says, “you step on them a lot.”

While Arnett, one of the stars of “Arrested Development,” never hosted a show before, he caught on quickly.

“He brought so much positivity and himself to this,” says Executive Producer Anthony Dominici. “The vibe he created was truly special.”

“I was more of a cheerleader,” Arnett says. “My job in life is to have as much fun as possible. I want everyone around me to have fun.”

Artistic sculptors were encouraged to nurture their engineering skills. Engineers were urged to be more creative.