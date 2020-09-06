'Woke' speaks to current Black culture, says creator Keith Knight

Some people buy nice cars when they go through a midlife crisis. Artist Keith Knight says, “I got a TV show.”
Called “Woke,” the new Hulu comedy looks at a Black cartoonist about to break into the mainstream. When he’s wrongfully detained by police, a post-traumatic stress suggests inanimate objects can talk to him. That forces him to confront his experience and try to channel it in a positive way.
Lamorne Morris plays Keef, a cartoonist based on Knight.
The series, though, veers off into directions Knight hasn’t gone. “It’s an extension of my comics,” he says during a Zoom conference. “I use humor to address a lot of serious issues – and that brings people in.”
Executive producer Jay Dyer says “Woke” has plenty of dramatic moments because that’s life: “Life is comedy, life is drama.”
When Keef tries to deny his feelings, things like his trashcan (voiced by Cedric the Entertainer) try to talk to him.
In reality, Knight says, he dealt with police brutality by throwing himself in his work. “I lived with a couple of roommates in San Francisco and they helped me sort of negotiate this trip, this journey.”
For the series, Knight designed the cartoon characters, but a company named Stoopid Buddy did the animation.
“Having those 3D characters and that puppetry elevated the show to a whole different place,” Knight says. “The magical reality is what makes the show special.”
Adds Dyer: “In a drama, you could have a character talk to himself. But it’s more fun if the voices inside his head manifest themselves as these objects.”
“For a cartoonist,” Knight says, “having these objects come to life and start talking to him is this individual’s ‘woke’ journey.”
Completed before the coronavirus pandemic shut down production in Hollywood, “Woke” addresses topics that later became front page news.
“What’s going on in society…what happened to George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor…(has) been going on longer than I’ve been alive,” says Executive Producer Maurice “Mo” Marable. “When you look at it on the surface, it’s like, ‘Oh, this is a ground-breaking story, to a degree,’ but it’s not. Hopefully, we’ll be able to put a modern spin on it that people will like and learn something from.”
Also, Knight says, ther “Black nerds” might relate to the characters.
“Black nerds have been around for years,” says Executive Producer Marshall Todd. “In the Black community, though, it’s like a secret. I’m glad there’s a show that finally sort of shows us in our true light.”
While writers like to talk about various forms of “alternative” culture, the concept really boils down to Black culture, Knight says. “American culture is black culture. If you even scrape the surface of the history of this country, you will see Black people have had a part in everything, not just music.”
Case in point: Hockey. Knight, a big fan, discovered that modern hockey was transformed by the grandchildren of slaves who emigrated to Canada. “They took up the game and invented the slapshot,” he says. “I honestly believe nerd culture – and all that stuff – is steeped in Black people’s narratives.”
“Woke” airs on Hulu.
