Wondering what the secret is to winning 'Dancing with the Stars'? We've got a hunch

Charli D’Amelio, Wayne Brady and Gabby Windey continued their dominance of “Dancing with the Stars” Monday. But the real story is the competition among veteran pros.

On Disney+ night, Charli and pro Mark Ballas (two wins) did a jazz routine to “The Simpsons.” Wayne and Witney Carson (one win) did their jazz routine (note a trend?) to “Hamilton.” And Gabby and Val Chmerkovskiy (two wins) did a quickstep to “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

All three couples exhibited expert choreography – and that’s where the pro angle comes in. Expert choreography will help the winner emerge. How else do you think judge Derek Hough got six trophies? The key is to fit the moves to the person. Carson, Ballas and Chmerkovskiy do.

They’ll win it for their partners. Considering Ballas hasn’t been back in a few years, it could be a real coup for him to move into the three-timers club.

Other choreographers also have done yeoman’s work. Sasha Farber continues to amaze with the moves he’s able to do with actress Selma Blair. His quickstep to “The Muppet Show” showcased her in a way that suggested multiple sclerosis wasn’t a hurdle – and we know it can be. They had plenty of fun and got a 32. Even better? Hough, who’s now a judge, told the two it was risky to do a quickstep in pants, but Blair carried it off effortlessly.

That Disney+ theme, in case you didn’t realize, enabled the pros to choose from shows you wouldn’t normally associate with Disney, thus “The Simpsons” and “The Greatest Showman.”

Cheryl Burke, another two-time winner, got a passable paso doble out of partner Sam Champion but they were still eliminated at the end of the show. He was in the bottom two with Trevor Donovan, but a “Cars” theme (and a bare chest) helped keep him in the hunt.

If anyone is going to make a move in the next weeks, it’s Heidi D’Amelio, Charli’s mom. She was just as nimble and got a 34. She could crack the top three. Her partner? Artem Chigvintsev (one win) who could be hungry for a second.

Jordin Sparks also got a 34 and seemed effortless dancing a jazz routine to “Coco.”

Beyond those two, it’s going to take more than a well-planned dance. Joseph Baena and Donovan are the two most likely to be at the bottom of the leaderboard next week.

See if we’re not right. But don’t overlook the power of a good choreographer. Those pros can mask a multitude of gaffes. All it takes is a long dress, a little smoke and other dancers to help divert.