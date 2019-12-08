'Work in Progress' launches Abby McEnany to a bigger world

Although McEnany considers herself a “fat, queer dyke,” she says the series isn’t going to be a show about sexuality. “I didn’t want it to be a queer show because, then, you get ghettoized,” she says. “It’s basically a show filled with queer people, trans people and nonbinary people and we’re not commenting on it. We’re just living.”

The idea that she’s taking her standup material and moving into a much larger arena is unreal. “It’s bonkers,” McEnany says with a laugh. “At 51 and never having had an acting gig? That’s unreal. But since we filmed the first scene in the pilot, we’ve been on a roll.”

Already, friends have told McEnany she has to change her views of things like social media. “I’m a very private person and they say, ‘Abby, you’re going to have to have Twitter. Why aren’t you on Facebook?’ Well, I tell them it’s because of my mental health. I don’t have social media because I abhor it.”

On stage, she says, there’s a sense of freedom: “I’m going to talk about myself for 50 minutes and tell stories but it’s just between us.”

On film, “it’s terrifying. I don’t know what this is all going to be.”