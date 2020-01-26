Writers borrow from Rob Lowe's image for '9-1-1: Lone Star'

LOS ANGELES – Rob Lowe is convinced he has what it takes to run a fire station.

“I have two sons,” he says with a smile. “The notion of trying to herd the cats of younger people ... just felt really natural to me.”

Even more compelling? The actor’s son, John Owen Lowe, is also on the writing staff of the show “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

Set in Austin, Texas, the companion series to “9-1-1” finds the 55-year-old actor as the lone survivor of a Manhattan firehouse on 9/11. He’s called south when a station there has to regroup after its own tragedy. He brings his troubled son (played by Ronen Rubinstein) and tries to start fresh.

Son John Owen, Lowe says, has taken to the gig, frequently giving dad notes about the script and the way he wants things to go. “We’re literally shooting his episode now and I’ve had multiple moments where I come up and go, ‘Hey, I want you to cut this line, transpose this and move this,’ and then it’s, wait a minute, that’s my kid. It’s more satisfying than I ever thought it would be.”