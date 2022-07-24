'Zombies 3' provides subtle clues to character backgrounds

How do you tell aliens from zombies and werewolves in “Zombies 3”?

Actor Matt Cornett, who plays A-lan, one of the aliens, says it’s quite easy. Besides the blue skin and the tattoo-like birthmarks on the sides of their faces, they all have names that begin with an “A.”

“All of the zombies’ names start with a ‘Z’,” he adds. “And all of the werewolves’ names start with a ‘W.’ It’s just a fun little thing.”

The aliens also introduce something to the Seabrook High gang – a non-binary character.

Terry Hu, who plays A-Spen, also identifies as queer and non-binary.

“In terms of representation, it’s so important for stories that do revolve around that come with a specific identity,” Hu says. “But, just as important, is to have content like this that’s normalized. It’s just kind of seamless. It shows we don’t need our struggle to be the only reason we can exist on screen.”

Cornett says that’s similar in his other series, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

“It’s not a big deal (in the show) to be a part of the queer community,” he explains. “It just is and it’s OK. Everyone accepts them and loves them.”

Hu says fans have already responded positively to the inclusion. “I never thought this was possible. When I was that age, I didn’t even know what non-binary was. These kids know that and feel seen, which is really incredible.”

The aliens beam down to Seabrook and initially cause destruction.

“But the first time you see them smiling, it’s so obvious they’re not coming to harm anybody,” Cornett says. “They’re not coming to be this big, intimidating thing.”

Instead, they’re looking to participate in a big cheer competition – one that ultimately involves other schools and groups.

When the aliens practice their routines, it’s clear they’re in it to win it. They have tricks other teams don’t and, yes, they give the students at Seabrook – including Addison (played by Meg Donnelly) – a real run for the trophy.

Wrapping the “Zombies” series, “Zombies 3” goes beyond the cheer competition and lets Zed (played by Milo Manheim) discover how he can get into Mountain College if a football scholarship isn’t in his future. The werewolves play a big part, too, when they have to help the aliens make a key connection.

In each installment new groups have shown how they can fit in with the Seabrook regulars.

Pearce Joza, who plays Wyatt, one of the werewolves, says the “Zombies” films have contributed more than just entertainment to the landscape. The first was nominated for a Humanitas Prize, which are given to productions that explore the human condition in a meaningful way.

“They continued that with the second one and, now with the third one, we get the privilege of showing how amazing anybody is, no matter what they look like, where they come from, how far they’ve traveled,” Joza says. “It’s a fictional story, but it reflects real life.”

"Zombies 3" airs on Disney+.