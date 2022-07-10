'Zombies' films track Milo Manheim's, Meg Donnelly's careers, growth

The “Zombies” films are like time capsules for stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly.

“When we started, we were kids,” Donnelly says. “And it’s interesting how we’ve grown so much with our characters…and how the characters have grown with us.”

When Seabrook High opened its doors, Manheim’s Zed was trying to fit in. Seabrook was highly traditional; Zed was a zombie football star who became popular even though Seabrook students were suspicious of outsiders. Donnelly’s Addison, however, warmed to Zed and agreed to join him at a Zombietown party. Flash forward and, in “Zombies 3,” they’re a couple who can’t bear to think of college life without each other.

“There’s a really strong underlying theme of acceptance throughout the whole franchise,” Manheim says. “My character has taught me that the way to be truly happy is to beat your own drum and do what you want to do. Follow your passion.”

In the second installment, werewolves were the outsiders. Now, in “Zombies 3,” it’s aliens.

“In this one, there’s this idea that you need to have conflict in order to learn and grow,” Manheim says. “Right now, given the state of the world, we’re pretty divided. We could use a little bit of ‘Zombies 3’ to remind us.”

Fans who look closely will see there’s color coding in the “Zombies” films: Zombies embrace green; werewolves, purple; aliens blue. Pink is a key Seabrook High color. “We use that to portray how different everyone is before,” Donnelly says. “When they come together, it looks so beautiful.”

Zed spends much of the film fretting about getting into Mountain College, where he could be a key player on the football team. When obvious doors appear closed, he has to look into the idea of being “exceptional.” Which means?

“What makes him exceptional is his love for people,” Manheim says. "He wants everybody to feel accepted and to feel at home. I feel like he’s a trailblazer. He speaks up for what he believes.”

So what would a brain-hungry zombie’s major be?

“Psychology, because of how much he loves brains,” Manheim says with a laugh.

And Addison? “She’s definitely going to be doing cheerleading,” Donnelly says. “But it’s probably psychology for her, too.”

Both teenagers when the first “Zombies” was released, Manheim and Donnelly got to view the entertainment business from the same vantage point. She was a star on “American Housewife”; he guest starred as her boyfriend.

“When I watch the Zed in the first movie, the person portraying him is a completely different person than I am today,” Manheim says. “When I look back, I realize we’ve been through so much together. It does feel like this crazy bonding experience.”

After the first film was released, Manheim was a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars” and finished in second place.

In “Zombies 3,” the Seabrook students are competing for a trophy that looks suspiciously like the “DWTS” prize. A coincidence? “Maybe they did that on purpose,” Manheim says.

Now as the film franchise comes to an end, both are ready to pursue new ventures.

A college edition could always happen, “but ‘Zombies 3’ does a really good job of wrapping up everything that we discussed in the first two movies,” Manheim says. “But I have no idea. It’s a new chapter.”

And Mountain College? Is it really the coolest school in the zombie/alien/werewolf world?

“I just toured it,” Manheim teases. “It’s awesome.”

“Zombies 3” premieres on Disney+ July 15.