The best films of 2022: 'The Fabelmans,' of course and then?

Childhood and Hollywood.

After last year’s “Licorice Pizza” and “Belfast,” it was likely others would mine the areas for new movies. And why not? Creatives are always told, “Write what you know.”

As a result, 2022 emerged with “Armageddon Time,” “Babylon,” “Empire of Light” and, best of all, “The Fabelmans,” films that drew on subjects their directors fully understood.

When Steven Spielberg was among that group, you knew the result was going to be great. His semi-autobiographical, “The Fabelmans,” provided a peek at the spark that lit a monumental career.

Also this year, we got a wildly divergent look at the class system (“RRR” and “Triangle of Sadness” were among the best) and visits from old friends (“Top Gun: Maverick” and “Black Panther: Wakonda Forever”).

The films also taught us plenty:

• Colin Farrell is an incredible actor. He demonstrated such range (from the Penguin in “The Batman” to Padraic in “The Banshees of Inisherin”) even Cate Blanchett couldn’t come close to matching his 2022.

• Brendan Fraser, too, still has it, starring in the touching drama “The Whale” while Eddie Redmayne showed, in “The Good Nurse,” he’s a great supporting actor and a notable chameleon.

• Austin Butler and Danielle Deadwyler made great debuts in “Elvis” and “Till,” respectively.

• Sarah Polley, who directed the telling “Women Talking,” gave stellar roles to Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara and Ben Whishaw. They helped us understand the feelings behind something like “She Said” without having to travel the world to express them.

While something as wildly active as “RRR” revealed why we love the shared experience of movie-going, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” explained why there’s still so much left to explore.

In order, here are the year’s 10 best films and the reasons why:

1. The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg looked back on his years as a student filmmaker and answered many of the questions admirers have had. Through Gabriel LaBelle (who plays a younger version of someone like Spielberg), we got to see the motivations that fueled everything from “E.T.” to “Schindler’s List.” With Michelle Williams (playing a version of his mother), we got the offbeat – the “arts,” if you will; with Paul Dano (playing a version of his father) we got the “sciences.” Mixed in with a variety of friends, relatives and mentors, he followed his dream and became someone who might take decades to make something this personal.

2. Everything Everywhere All at Once – The Daniels (as directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are known) took a simple idea – going to an IRS audit – and spun it out into a story of yesterday, today and tomorrow. As a laundromat owner trying to make sense of her situation, Michelle Yeoh was practically perfect, able to stretch where others wouldn’t. Jamie Lee Curtis, too, managed to show another side, and former child star Ke Huy Quan made a triumphant return as Yeoh’s husband. The advances “Everything” managed were many. Even with two hands of hot dog fingers, we couldn’t count all of them.

3. Tar—You can see glimpses of other films (like “The Wife”) in this razor-sharp account of an acclaimed conductor and the trail of tears she leaves wherever she goes. As the EGOT-winning Lydia Tar, Cate Blanchett shows how power corrupts. When she’s called out, she’s left to consider what matters most. Blanchett could win a third Oscar for this challenging performance. She’s both scary and pitiable.

4. The Banshees of Inisherin – There aren’t big special effects or surprise appearances in this dark comedy from Martin McDonagh, just a cabinet of precious performances that deserve attention. Brendan Gleeson plays a man who tells his pal Padraic (played by Colin Farrell), he doesn’t want to be friends anymore. This throws Padraic into a tizzy, forcing him to reassess what he did that could have prompted the move. In the process, McDonagh tosses other characters who might be able to help him over the turmoil. It’s a goofy film that’s elevated by Farrell’s superb work.

5. Triangle of Sadness – This won the Palme d’Or in Cannes earlier this year. But that affirmation shouldn’t diminish its funny, telling look at the very wealthy and what happens when their fortunes become meaningless. Tossed together on a yacht, they’re rocked by a storm, forcing them to find shelter on an island. There, the tables are turned. The haves become the have-nots and Dolly de Leon, as a toilet cleaner, becomes captain of the lifeboat. Smart and funny, Ruben Ostlund’s satire offers more than pretzels for thought.

6. Women Talking – It may have seemed like a simple premise – women in a colony debating the merits of leaving – but its presentation was so strong you felt like you were right there in the hayloft with the participants. Confronting the idea of being treated like cattle, the women struggled with the unknown and helped others understand why women abusive situations stay. Sarah Polley directed this with an eye toward simplicity; Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara and Ben Whishaw made it unforgettable.

7. Glass Onion – A Knives Out Mystery – Rian Johnson is the heir apparent to all those ‘70s and ‘80s directors who assembled large casts and let them run free. “Glass Onion” gave Daniel Craig another shot at proving he could be his generation’s Hercule Poirot, helping friends discover who’s right and what’s wrong. Janelle Monae was dandy as one of the friends who want a tech billionaire (Edward Norton) to understand just what his scheming felt like.

8. Top Gun: Maverick – In case James Cameron was wondering, this is how you bring a hit film back to life. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the update wowed with spectacular special effects and cinematography, introduced a new cast of hot shots and let Tom Cruise work his magic as the leading action star in the world. While the film had been percolating for some time, the wait was worth it. A need for speed? “Maverick” didn’t have to worry.

9. Elvis – Baz Luhrmann knew how to honor the legend, tell a few truths and give a new actor a great showcase. In this “Elvis” plenty is glossed over but it’s clear Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks in an iffy performance) pulled more strings than he should have. Had Elvis been left alone, Luhrmann speculates, he might have been even greater. In Austin Butler’s hands many of his alluring trademarks came into focus. Fun (in a Luhrmann way), “Elvis” worked its wiles like a late-night show at the Hilton.

10. RRR – Since “Parasite” won the Best Picture Oscar, audiences have been looking in places other than Hollywood for entertainment. This Indian film, directed by S.S. Rajamouli, had such movement (and chilling attacks) it was impossible to resist. The sprawling story of individuals fighting against Raj rule scored on so many levels it should prompt more worldwide attention for foreign filmmakers. One look at a tiger about to pounce should have been enough to make you want to check this out.

Also worth noting: “She Said,” “The Northman,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Good Night Oppy,” “Nope,” “Empire of Light,” “Till” and “The Son.”

Missing in action: “Avatar: The Way of Water” is not on the list. As technically brilliant as it may be, the film’s story is a headscratcher that makes you wonder what happened during the time a sequel was announced and now.