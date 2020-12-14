The best TV of 2020: 'Normal People,' 'Schitt's Creek' and 'Cheer' among them

For most people, 2020 was the year of peak television watching.
Stuck inside, they relied on it for movies, sporting events and concerts. It wasn’t just a medium for sitcoms and dramas. It was a lifeline, bringing the rush of live theater into their homes, the drama of politics into their kitchens.
It was proof there could be life after the pandemic – inspiration, reassurance, hope.
When movie studios weren’t able to release their films in theaters, they turned to streaming services, making them more essential than anyone may have realized.
2020 had so much content, it really isn’t fair to make a list of the 10 best programs of the year (there should be at least twice as many), but here are the ones that made a big impression.
1. Normal People (Hulu)
2. Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
3. Cheer (Netflix)
4. Mrs. America (FX)
5. What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
6. We Are Who We Are (HBO)
7. Bad Education (HBO)
8. The Great (Hulu)
9. Clouds (Disney+)
10. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
NORMAL PEOPLE (Hulu) – Chronicling the highs and lows of a relationship begun in high school, “Normal People” showed just how quixotic life can be and how one person can actually gain the strength of another. Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones made indelible impressions as Connell and Marianne, two unlikely lovers who find common ground and support.
SCHITT’S CREEK (Pop TV) -- Ending its run in 2020, this simple comedy provided much solace for those stuck indoors. Following the quirky Rose family as they tried to make a home in Schitt’s Creek after financial woes, the series became as much about the townspeople as it was about Johnny, Moira, David and Alexis. That it swept the 2020 Emmy Awards was no surprise. This Canadian production is a comedy that should stand the test of time.
CHEER (Netflix) – Director Greg Whiteley didn’t just chronicle the journey of a community college’s cheer team on its way to nationals. He got into their lives, showed the risks and rewards and made coach Monica Aldama a role model for others hoping to mold champions.
MRS AMERICA (FX) – While Cate Blanchett may have made activist Phyllis Schlafly more user-friendly than she actually was, this look at the Equal Rights Movement and its supporters and detractors was about as smart and exacting as historical dramas get. Blanchett (who was beautifully unyielding) got great pushback from Rose Byrne, Margo Martindale, Tracey Ullman and Uzo Aduba as leaders of the feminist movement.
WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS (FX) – If you haven’t discovered this wacky comedy about bumbling vampires, you’re missing the best escape television has to offer. Created by Jemaine Clement, it suggests age doesn’t always bring wisdom and, yes, that energy vampires do exist.
Hats off to Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen and Mark Proksch for putting some bite into our nights.
WE ARE WHO WE ARE (HBO) – While other series pretend to have the pulse of today’s teens, this one really nailed it. Following two friends living on a military base in Italy, it showed how politics, parents and popularity can collide at the worst possible time. Jack Dylan Grazer and Jordan Kristine Seamon were wrenching as the neighbors who become friends who become lifetime touchstones. Produced by Luca Guadagnino, “We Are Who We Are” never played anything safe.
BAD EDUCATION (HBO) – Like so many films this year, this easily could have been in theaters and figured into the Oscars race. Chronicling the life of a school administrator, it served as a metaphor for those in politics today, dodging and weaving from the truth. Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney created characters who present one image to the public, an entirely different one to their friends. Based in truth, it could be a hint of films to come.
THE GREAT (Hulu) – Russia’s Catherine the Great got more than a little attention this year, but this was the version that stood out. Taking a humorous approach (and commenting on current affairs through his characters), Tony McNamara showed Catherine as much more than a name in a history book. In Elle Fanning, he was able to reveal a cunning, calculating ruler who knew just how to handle her husband, Peter III (Nicholas Hoult).
CLOUDS (Disney+) – On the surface, this looked like it was going to be a religious film, designed to preach a lesson about children with terminal illnesses. On screen, it was anything but. Inspirational and involving, it showed how a Minnesota teen faced his disease head on and found a way to leave a legacy for generations. At a time when we were stuck inside wondering if the pandemic would ever end, this showed we should never abandon hope.
TED LASSO (Apple TV+) – This could be compared to any number of sports comedies. What made it stand apart was Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach hired to lead an English Premier League team, despite a lack of experience. The very funny series did more than pluck a fish out of water. It taught him how to swim. Binge it over the holidays and you won’t mind the lack of football on television.
Also worth noting: “Never Have I Ever,” “The Last Dance,” “The Great British Bake Off,” “The Good Lord Bird,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Hollywood,” “PEN15” and “The Mandalorian.”
