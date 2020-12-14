The best TV of 2020: 'Normal People,' 'Schitt's Creek' and 'Cheer' among them

WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS (FX) – If you haven’t discovered this wacky comedy about bumbling vampires, you’re missing the best escape television has to offer. Created by Jemaine Clement, it suggests age doesn’t always bring wisdom and, yes, that energy vampires do exist.

Hats off to Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen and Mark Proksch for putting some bite into our nights.

WE ARE WHO WE ARE (HBO) – While other series pretend to have the pulse of today’s teens, this one really nailed it. Following two friends living on a military base in Italy, it showed how politics, parents and popularity can collide at the worst possible time. Jack Dylan Grazer and Jordan Kristine Seamon were wrenching as the neighbors who become friends who become lifetime touchstones. Produced by Luca Guadagnino, “We Are Who We Are” never played anything safe.

BAD EDUCATION (HBO) – Like so many films this year, this easily could have been in theaters and figured into the Oscars race. Chronicling the life of a school administrator, it served as a metaphor for those in politics today, dodging and weaving from the truth. Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney created characters who present one image to the public, an entirely different one to their friends. Based in truth, it could be a hint of films to come.