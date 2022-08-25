The buzz surrounding 'Don't Worry Darling', Dallas Cowboys' Tyron Smith faces surgery, and more trending news

Here's a look at some trending news for today, Aug. 25.

'Don't Worry Darling'

Pop musician Harry Styles has long encouraged his fan base to "treat people with kindness."

But some of his zealous supporters have been less than kind to his girlfriend and collaborator, Olivia Wilde, on social media.

For the first time, the performer and the director publicly addressed the "toxic negativity" that has plagued their relationship in a Rolling Stone cover story published Monday. The pair met while working on Wilde's upcoming film, "Don't Worry Darling," starring Styles and Florence Pugh.

Tyron Smith

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith is expected to return at some point this season after sustaining a torn left hamstring that also injured the knee, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Thursday.

Jones said during an appearance on ESPN that he wasn't sure if Smith's injury would require surgery but that the eight-time Pro Bowler would return late in the season.

A person with knowledge of the injury, which happened in practice Wednesday night, said Smith had a torn hamstring with a knee fracture that resulted from the tendon pulling away from the bone. ESPN first reported the injury.

Garcelle's son

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna are finally in agreement: They want fans of their show to leave their children out of the drama.

The "Coming to America" actor and "Days of Our Lives" alum struck up an unlikely alliance on social media Tuesday after Beauvais took to Twitter to defend her teenage son Jax, who was targeted by online trolls — more specifically, "middle aged women spamming me with racist and crude comments about my family," Jax said in a statement on Wednesday.

The saga played out amid Beauvais' onscreen drama with co-stars Erika Jayne and Diana Jenkins, Rinna's friends who Beauvais has clashed with on their Bravo reality series.

