The death of Caleb Swanigan, Elon Musk lays off staff, and more trending topics

Caleb Swanigan

The basketball world awoke to heartbreaking news Tuesday when the Purdue Boilermakers announced the death of Caleb Swanigan, a gentle giant who spent three seasons in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers.

Swanigan was 25 years old.

The Purdue men’s basketball program made the announcement on social media, tweeting: “Devastated. Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends. The world lost a gentle soul last night. Love you Biggie.”

Elon Musk

Tesla is moving ahead with plans to layoff about 10% of its salaried staff, CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday. But he also expects the company's overall workforce will be larger a year from now than it is today.

Musk has been sending out conflicting signals on his staffing plans for the last month. And he provided only slightly more clarity in comments via video Tuesday at the Qatar Economic Forum.

One of Elon Musk's children has petitioned a California court to recognize her new name and gender, saying she no longer wishes to be related to her famous and wealthy father "in any way, shape or form."

Musk's daughter turned 18 earlier this year and made the filing with a county court in Los Angeles soon thereafter.

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka, a four-time major champion, is the latest golfer to join the Saudi-back LIV Golf Invitational Series, according to multiple reports.

LIV Golf is expected to announce the news of the former world No.1, who is currently ranked 19th, to its series "in the coming days," ESPN reports.

The LIV Golf series, which began in London this month, is a new tour organized by LIV Golf Investments which consists of eight events across the world. But the event is contentious, and as a result of joining LIV Golf, Koepka is expected to be banned from the PGA Tour.

Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller is still processing the devastation he witnessed while visiting Kyiv, Ukraine, this week to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a Tuesday interview with “BBC Breakfast,” the actor and director reflected solemnly on his trip to the besieged nation, which has been under attack from Russia since February. On Monday, Stiller spoke with Zelenskyy after spending time with survivors living in occupied settlements of the Kyiv region.

Stiller, an ambassador to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, told the morning program that he had never entered “an area that’s in conflict” before his visit to Ukraine.

