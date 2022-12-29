The death of Pelé; Teen actor reportedly died of fentanyl overdose; T.J. Holmes' wife files for divorce, and more top news

Here's a look at trending topics from today, Dec. 29.

Pelé

Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.

The standard-bearer of "the beautiful game" had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the last month with multiple ailments.

His agent Joe Fraga confirmed his death.

Widely regarded as one of soccer's greatest players, Pelé spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as the game's most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team.

His grace, athleticism and mesmerizing moves transfixed players and fans. He orchestrated a fast, fluid style that revolutionized the sport — a samba-like flair that personified his country's elegance on the field.

Tyler Sanders

The death of Tyler Sanders, a teen actor known for roles in "The Rookie" and "Fear the Walking Dead," was ruled an accidental fentanyl overdose, officials said Thursday.

Sanders died this past June in his Glendale apartment at the age of 18.

On June 16, a friend found Sanders unresponsive inside his locked apartment and called 911, a Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's report said. Sanders had been texting the friend the night before, telling the friend that he was using fentanyl. The report said Sanders had a history of drug use, and drug paraphernalia was found at the apartment.

The findings of the cause of Sanders' death come amid a rising wave of deaths related to fentanyl use in Los Angeles County and across California.

T.J. Holmes

T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig have filed for divorce nearly a month after paparazzi photos surfaced showing the former getting intimate with his “Good Morning America” co-host, Amy Robach.

On Wednesday, the broadcast journalist and the attorney officially petitioned for divorce in New York City after 12 years of marriage, according to court records obtained by the Los Angeles Times. Holmes and Fiebig wed in 2010 and welcomed a daughter, Sabine, in 2013.

“GMA 3: What You Need to Know” co-anchors Holmes and Robach reportedly separated from their respective spouses in August. Reports vary on whether the separations occurred before or after the “GMA” colleagues started seeing each other.

