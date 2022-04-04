The Elon Musk effect, OAN leaves DirecTV, NCAA and Grammys hubbub, and more trending topics

Here's a look at some of the trending topics for today, April 4.

NCAA championships

Last night, USC's women's basketball took down UConn's team 64-49 to win the NCAA title.

"UConn is not only a great team, it has a great tradition,'' South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said as her players rejoiced around her, after she became the first Black coach to win two Division I titles. "But it was divine order for us to be champions today. We weren't going to be denied.''

Tonight, the men of UNC take on Kansas for the championship. Get all the info here:

Elon Musk and Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has acquired a 9% stake in Twitter to become its largest shareholder while joining other critics in questioning the social media platform’s dedication to free speech and the First Amendment.

Musk's ultimate aim in acquiring 73.5 million shares, worth about $3 billion, isn't clear. Yet in late March Musk, who has 80 million Twitter followers and is active on the site, questioned free speech on Twitter and whether the platform is undermining democracy. Read more on what it all means here:

Nikolas Cruz

Potential jurors arrived Monday at a Florida courthouse where they could be chosen to help decide the fate of Nikolas Cruz more than four years after he killed 17 people in the deadliest high school shooting in US history.

Cruz, now 23, pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for the 2018 Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that galvanized a nationwide movement against gun violence, helmed largely by the tragedy's teenage survivors and victims' families. Get more info here:

