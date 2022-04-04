 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
spotlight AP

The Elon Musk effect, OAN leaves DirecTV, NCAA and Grammys hubbub, and more trending topics

  • Updated
Here's a look at some of the trending topics for today, April 4.

 

NCAA championships

Last night, USC's women's basketball took down UConn's team 64-49 to win the NCAA title.

"UConn is not only a great team, it has a great tradition,'' South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said as her players rejoiced around her, after she became the first Black coach to win two Division I titles. "But it was divine order for us to be champions today. We weren't going to be denied.''

Tonight, the men of UNC take on Kansas for the championship. Get all the info here:

2021: APTOPIX Elon Musk SolarCity Lawsuit

Elon Musk walks from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 12, 2021. Musk took to a witness stand Monday to defend his company's 2016 acquisition of a troubled company called SolarCity against a shareholder lawsuit that claims he's to blame for a deal that was rife with conflicts of interest and never delivered the profits he had promised. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Elon Musk and Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has acquired a 9% stake in Twitter to become its largest shareholder while joining other critics in questioning the social media platform’s dedication to free speech and the First Amendment.

Musk's ultimate aim in acquiring 73.5 million shares, worth about $3 billion, isn't clear. Yet in late March Musk, who has 80 million Twitter followers and is active on the site, questioned free speech on Twitter and whether the platform is undermining democracy. Read more on what it all means here:

School Shooting Florida

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz enters the courtroom before jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Monday, April 4, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings.

Nikolas Cruz

Potential jurors arrived Monday at a Florida courthouse where they could be chosen to help decide the fate of Nikolas Cruz more than four years after he killed 17 people in the deadliest high school shooting in US history.

Cruz, now 23, pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for the 2018 Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that galvanized a nationwide movement against gun violence, helmed largely by the tragedy's teenage survivors and victims' families. Get more info here:

Check out more trending topics here:

OAN leaves DirecTV

Grammys

Kanye West and Coachella

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

This morning's top headlines: Monday, April 4

Arrest made in connection with Sacramento mass shooting
National
AP

Arrest made in connection with Sacramento mass shooting

  • By ADAM BEAM and KATHLEEN RONAYNE - Associated Press
  • Updated
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento police arrested a man Monday connected to the shooting that killed six people and wounded a dozen others …

Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine's streets
National Politics
AP

Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine's streets

  • By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and NEBI QENA - Associated Press
  • Updated
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow faced global revulsion and accusations of war crimes Monday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets, buildings and yards strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, many of them evidently killed at close range.

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation
National Politics
AP

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

  • By MARY CLARE JALONICK, BECKY BOHRER and KEVIN FREKING - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced Monday night they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden's nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she'll become the first Black female justice.

Parkland, Florida, school shooter's jury selection begins
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Parkland, Florida, school shooter's jury selection begins

  • By TERRY SPENCER - Associated Press
  • Updated
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jury selection in the deadliest U.S. mass shooting ever to go to trial began Monday with preliminary screening for the panel that will determine whether Nikolas Cruz will be put to death for murdering 17 students and staff members at a Parkland, Florida, high school.

Sri Lanka opposition rejects proposed unity government
National Politics
AP

Sri Lanka opposition rejects proposed unity government

  • By KRISHAN FRANCIS - Associated Press
  • Updated
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's largest opposition party rejected an invitation from the president on Monday to form a unity government, as protests continued throughout the country over its worst economic crisis in memory and deepening mistrust in his leadership.

Jon Batiste tops Grammys; Silk Sonic soars, Rodrigo crowned
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Jon Batiste tops Grammys; Silk Sonic soars, Rodrigo crowned

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
  • Updated
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Olivia Rodrigo made an impressive Grammy debut, Silk Sonic claimed two major awards and Jon Batiste had the most stunning victory of the night winning the top prize at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

Batiste, joyful performances highlight Grammy Awards
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Batiste, joyful performances highlight Grammy Awards

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Entertainment Writer
  • Updated
Jon Batiste had the most Grammy Award nominations and his five wins outpaced everyone, yet he somehow seemed the biggest surprise on a joyous night for music that washed away some of the bad taste left by the Oscars a week earlier.

Staley leads South Carolina over UConn for second NCAA title
National
AP

Staley leads South Carolina over UConn for second NCAA title

  • By DOUG FEINBERG - AP Basketball Writer
  • Updated
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dawn Staley hoisted the championship trophy high, strutted around the court and stopped for a brief victory dance. She handed over the hardware to South Carolina's student band, then headed back to midcourt for more merriment.

Tar Heels, Jayhawks enter NCAA title tilt with common roots
Entertainment

Tar Heels, Jayhawks enter NCAA title tilt with common roots

  • By DAVE SKRETTA and AARON BEARD - AP Basketball Writers
  • Updated
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The story of college basketball can be traced largely from the base of Mount Oread on the campus of Kansas, where the inventor of the game was also the school’s first coach, and across the heartland and down Tobacco Road to North Carolina, where so much of its history has been made.

