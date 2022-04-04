The Elon Musk effect, OAN leaves DirecTV, NCAA and Grammys hubbub, and more trending topics

Here's a look at some of the trending topics for today, April 4.
NCAA championships
Last night, USC's women's basketball took down UConn's team 64-49 to win the NCAA title.
"UConn is not only a great team, it has a great tradition,'' South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said as her players rejoiced around her, after she became the first Black coach to win two Division I titles. "But it was divine order for us to be champions today. We weren't going to be denied.''
Tonight, the men of UNC take on Kansas for the championship. Get all the info here:
Elon Musk and Twitter
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has acquired a 9% stake in Twitter to become its largest shareholder while joining other critics in questioning the social media platform’s dedication to free speech and the First Amendment.
People are also reading…
Musk's ultimate aim in acquiring 73.5 million shares, worth about $3 billion, isn't clear. Yet in late March Musk, who has 80 million Twitter followers and is active on the site, questioned free speech on Twitter and whether the platform is undermining democracy. Read more on what it all means here:
Nikolas Cruz
Potential jurors arrived Monday at a Florida courthouse where they could be chosen to help decide the fate of Nikolas Cruz more than four years after he killed 17 people in the deadliest high school shooting in US history.
Cruz, now 23, pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for the 2018 Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that galvanized a nationwide movement against gun violence, helmed largely by the tragedy's teenage survivors and victims' families. Get more info here:
***
Check out more trending topics here:
OAN leaves DirecTV
Grammys
Kanye West and Coachella
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
This morning's top headlines: Monday, April 4
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento police arrested a man Monday connected to the shooting that killed six people and wounded a dozen others …
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow faced global revulsion and accusations of war crimes Monday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets, buildings and yards strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, many of them evidently killed at close range.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced Monday night they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden's nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she'll become the first Black female justice.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jury selection in the deadliest U.S. mass shooting ever to go to trial began Monday with preliminary screening for the panel that will determine whether Nikolas Cruz will be put to death for murdering 17 students and staff members at a Parkland, Florida, high school.
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's largest opposition party rejected an invitation from the president on Monday to form a unity government, as protests continued throughout the country over its worst economic crisis in memory and deepening mistrust in his leadership.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Olivia Rodrigo made an impressive Grammy debut, Silk Sonic claimed two major awards and Jon Batiste had the most stunning victory of the night winning the top prize at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.
Jon Batiste had the most Grammy Award nominations and his five wins outpaced everyone, yet he somehow seemed the biggest surprise on a joyous night for music that washed away some of the bad taste left by the Oscars a week earlier.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dawn Staley hoisted the championship trophy high, strutted around the court and stopped for a brief victory dance. She handed over the hardware to South Carolina's student band, then headed back to midcourt for more merriment.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The story of college basketball can be traced largely from the base of Mount Oread on the campus of Kansas, where the inventor of the game was also the school’s first coach, and across the heartland and down Tobacco Road to North Carolina, where so much of its history has been made.