The glam was back at the Golden Globes, albeit at a distance

Laverne Cox, in a red, embellished cape-sleeve gown, did something even more unusual: She stood up to chat with reporters on E! and NBC via Zoom before the show.

"I wanted to feel festive and go for it," she told NBC. "It's really amazing about this whole Zoom world. People can do whatever they want."

That meant Chanel for Shira Haas in Los Angeles, and custom Gucci for Elle Fanning in London.

"It's nice to have something to celebrate and get dressed up for, and actually put on a dress to walk from my living room to my kitchen," Fanning told E!. "I thought, why not?"

Fey and Poehler, both dressed in black, joked about the unusual set up and the distance between them, with Fey pretending to stroke Poehler's hair through their screens. The two were joined by an array of presenters as winners accepted via Zoom, with an early glitch when winner Daniel Kaluuya's audio went silent at first, then perked up so he could speak.

King's dog wasn't the only surprise star. Sarah Paulson held her little black pooch on screen.

And there were kids, too. Mark Ruffalo's two wandered behind him as he accepted an award. Aaron Sorkin was joined by a bevy of women on hand for his win.