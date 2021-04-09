The Latest: Biden lauds Philip's decades of public service

———

LONDON — Leaders from across the political divide in Northern Ireland have joined forces to mourn the death of Prince Philip.

First Minister Arlene Foster, whose Democratic Unionist Party strongly supports Northern Ireland’s status within the United Kingdom, says Philip’s death represents a “sadness that I know will be shared by countless others in Northern Ireland and right across the world.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, the leader of Sinn Fein, which espouses Northern Ireland’s union with Ireland, also extended her condolences to Queen Elizabeth II and her family.

LONDON — Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has expressed his condolences on the death of Prince Philip, praising his role as royal consort as well as his charitable works.

Blair described Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, as a man who was way ahead of his time in fighting for the protection of the environment, reconciliation among religious faiths and in the creation of programs to help young people.