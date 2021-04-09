The Latest: Ex-Greek king calls Philip 'remarkable man'

“As two Americans unaccustomed to palaces and pomp, we didn’t know what to expect. We shouldn’t have worried. The Queen and Prince Philip immediately put us at ease with their grace and generosity, turning a ceremonial occasion into something far more natural, even comfortable.”

He adds: “Through his extraordinary example, he proved that true partnership has room for both ambition and selflessness — all in service of something greater.”

———

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. President Donald Trump is calling Prince Philip’s death “an irreplaceable loss for Great Britain, and for all who hold dear our civilization.”

Trump is joining other current and former world leaders in commemorating the life of a man whom he says in a statement, “embodied the noble soul and proud spirit of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

Trump says Philip “defined British dignity and grace,” and “personified the quiet reserve, stern fortitude, and unbending integrity of the United Kingdom.” He says he and his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, saw during their visits to the U.K. in recent years “how the Monarchy epitomizes and carries on the virtues of the British People — and no one did so more than Prince Philip.”