The Latest: Ireland leader recalls visit from Queen, Philip

“Hillary and I mourn the passing of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, and we join people from all around the world in giving thanks for his remarkable life of service.

“We enjoyed every opportunity we had to visit with him through the years and will always be deeply grateful for the kindness he showed us.”

———

LONDON — The team behind Netflix’s hugely popular royal drama The Crown say they are “deeply saddened” to hear of the death of Prince Philip.

In a joint statement, Netflix, Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television and the production team on The Crown say their thoughts are with the royal family “at this sad time.”

Philip had a long association with film and television. In 1959, he became the first president of the forerunner of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. In a statement, BAFTA said Philip “occupies a special place in the Academy’s history and will be missed enormously.”

In The Crown, Philip was played by Matt Smith in the first two series of the series, opposite Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II. In the ensuing two series, Philip was played by Tobias Menzies opposite Olivia Colman as the queen.