The Latest: Obama hails enduring partnership of royal couple

Trump says Philip “defined British dignity and grace,” and “personified the quiet reserve, stern fortitude, and unbending integrity of the United Kingdom.” He says he and his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, saw during their visits to the U.K. in recent years “how the Monarchy epitomizes and carries on the virtues of the British People -- and no one did so more than Prince Philip.”

They are sending their “deepest and most profound condolences” to the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family.

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton offered their condolences on the death of Prince Philip.

The statement from the Clintons extended their sympathies to Queen Elizabeth II, her family and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

“Hillary and I mourn the passing of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, and we join people from all around the world in giving thanks for his remarkable life of service.

“We enjoyed every opportunity we had to visit with him through the years and will always be deeply grateful for the kindness he showed us.”

