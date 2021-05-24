 Skip to main content
The list of winners at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards ... plus video and photo highlights
spotlight AP

The list of winners at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards ... plus video and photo highlights

Pink received the Billboard Icon Award and Drake received the Artist of the Decade at the awards ceremony honoring the most popular names in music today.

A list of winners in the top categories at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

— Top artist: The Weeknd

— Top Hot 100 song: The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

2021 Billboard Music Awards

The Weeknd accepts the top hot 100 artist award at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

— Top Billboard 200 album: Pop Smoke, "Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon."

— Top female artist: Taylor Swift

— Top male artist: The Weeknd

— Top new artist: Pop Smoke

— Top collaboration: Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth, "I Hope"

— Top duo/group: BTS

— Top R&B artist: The Weeknd

— Top rap artist: Pop Smoke

— Top country artist: Morgan Wallen

— Top rock artist: Machine Gun Kelly

— Top Latin artist: Bad Bunny

— Top dance/electronic artist: Lady Gaga

— Top Christian artist: Elevation Worship

— Top gospel artist: Kanye West

— Top social artist: BTS

APTOPIX 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Friends and family look on as Drake accepts the artist of the decade award while he holds his son Adonis Graham at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. 

— Top streaming songs artist: Drake

— Top song sales artist: BTS

— Top radio songs artist: The Weeknd

— Top Billboard 200 artist: Taylor Swift

— Top Hot 100 artist: The Weeknd

— Artist of the Decade Award: Drake

2021 Billboard Music Awards

Icon award recipient Pink performs at the Billboard Music Awards, Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The awards show airs on May 23 with both live and prerecorded segments. 

— Icon Award: Pink

— Change Maker Award: Trae Tha Truth

***

