You get six movies to see this summer. Which six do you pick?

Are you into franchises (“Transformers” is coming back; so, too, is “Indiana Jones”)? Animation (what about “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”?)? Love stories? Oscar bait? Comedies?

This summer is stuffed with possibilities. But with the “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3” already in theaters, it’s likely superhero hopes will fall to another film – “The Flash.”

Forced to limit our choices (look inside for the entire list), we’ve got six we’re making a beeline to see.

The summer’s most likely to succeed? You know “Fast X” and the first part of a “Mission: Impossible” two-parter are going to be big money makers. But what else has sizzle? Here’s the list:

BARBIE (July 21) – Margot Robbie plays the iconic doll; Ryan Gosling is her Ken. The two have to figure out how to live in the “real” world once she’s booted from Barbieland. Because Greta Gerwig is directing this, look for a lot of snarky humor and a cavalcade of stars. If the film’s secrets aren’t spilled before its release, “Barbie” could be the one film you didn’t know you needed to see.

ELEMENTAL (June 16) – Emotions took center stage in “Inside Out.” Now, the Pixar folks dig into elements. Fire, water, land and air co-exist in the same space and try to figure out their differences. Like those old films Disney used to produce for schools, “Elemental” attempts to teach something while entertaining. It may not be “Hemo the Magnificent,” but it has that same quality. Plus, the toy potential is huge.

THE FLASH (June 16) – This was shrouded in “will they or won’t they” gossip for months. Those who’ve seen it say Ezra Miller is perfect as the superhero who can travel back in time to change events. For the DC folks, it could be the start of something big – and another way to get a summer Batman appearance on the schedule. Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton are among the veterans re-appearing.

INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY (June 30) – That daring archeologist is back looking for a dial that could change the course of history. Naturally, there’s a Nazi lurking and a young woman (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge) who looks suspiciously like someone from his past. Harrison Ford returns; George Lucas co-wrote the screenplay and James Mangold directs. That practically ensures success.

NO HARD FEELINGS (June 23) – This is the stealth comedy of summer – the one that isn’t on the radar. Jennifer Lawrence plays a “date” for a wealthy couple’s son (Andrew Barth Feldman). Stuffed with Broadway actors, it has potential to be another “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” Remember how that one took off? This could, too, particularly since Feldman is a real find (and Matthew Broderick plays his dad).

OPPENHEIMER (July 21) – Directed by Christopher Nolan, this is the first real Oscar bait film of the year. It digs into the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) and the creation of the atomic bomb. Look for amazing effects and the kind of acting that lingers. Kenneth Branagh, Robert Downey Jr., Alden Ehrenreich and Emily Blunt co-star.