The student loan payment pause, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, and more top news

Here's a look at some of the top news today, April 5.

Student loan payment pause

The Biden administration plans to freeze federal student loan payments through Aug. 31, extending a moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to postpone payments during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an administration official familiar with the White House's decision-making.

Student loan payments were scheduled to resume May 1 after being halted since early in the pandemic. But following calls from Democrats in Congress, the White House plans to give borrowers additional time to prepare for payments. Read more on what that means here:

NCAA champions

Best. Comeback. Ever. Sounds pretty good next to Rock Chalk, Jayhawk.

What looked like a lost cause turned into one of the sweetest wins ever for Kansas.

The Jayhawks brought their fourth NCAA title back to Allen Fieldhouse on Monday thanks to a second-half flurry that erased a 16-point deficit and eventually overcame North Carolina 72-69 in an epic battle of power programs. Get a full recap here:

Sacramento shooting

Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, California, this weekend that left six people dead and a chaotic crime scene littered with more than 100 shell casings.

Smiley Martin, 27, who was taken into police custody Tuesday, was found at the scene of the shooting early Sunday with "serious injuries from gunfire" and taken to a local hospital, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release. Police "quickly identified" him as a "person of interest" and kept him under police supervision at the hospital, the release said. Get background and updates here:

Severe weather

Violent storms killed one person in Texas on Tuesday as hail pelted communities and high winds knocked trees into power poles elsewhere in the South. Authorities issued a flurry of tornado warnings at the start of what could be two days of violent weather in the region.

In eastern Texas, W. M. Soloman, 71, died when storm winds toppled a tree onto Solomon’s home in Whitehouse, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Dallas, Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley said. Officials said at least four homes in the area had trees fall on them. Find out more here:

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

With less than two weeks until “The Kardashians” debuts, the family’s hype machine — aka Kris Jenner — is running full steam with promises of all the excitement that awaits on the new reality series.

And some of that excitement might happen in Las Vegas, where Jenner’s daughter Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance, Travis Barker, seem to have fooled a few people with their wedding-chapel high jinks. So what's the deal?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0