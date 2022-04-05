 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
spotlight AP

The student loan payment pause, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, and more top news

Here's a look at some of the top news today, April 5.

Student loan payment pause

The Biden administration plans to freeze federal student loan payments through Aug. 31, extending a moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to postpone payments during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an administration official familiar with the White House's decision-making.

Student loan payments were scheduled to resume May 1 after being halted since early in the pandemic. But following calls from Democrats in Congress, the White House plans to give borrowers additional time to prepare for payments. Read more on what that means here:

APTOPIX NCAA North Carolina Kansas Basketball

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji celebrates with teammates after their win against North Carolina during a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

NCAA champions

Best. Comeback. Ever. Sounds pretty good next to Rock Chalk, Jayhawk.

What looked like a lost cause turned into one of the sweetest wins ever for Kansas.

The Jayhawks brought their fourth NCAA title back to Allen Fieldhouse on Monday thanks to a second-half flurry that erased a 16-point deficit and eventually overcame North Carolina 72-69 in an epic battle of power programs. Get a full recap here:

Police arrest second suspect in Sacramento mass shooting that left 6 dead

Sacramento Police crime scene investigators place evidence markers on 10th street at the scene of a mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, April 3.

Sacramento shooting

Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, California, this weekend that left six people dead and a chaotic crime scene littered with more than 100 shell casings.

Smiley Martin, 27, who was taken into police custody Tuesday, was found at the scene of the shooting early Sunday with "serious injuries from gunfire" and taken to a local hospital, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release. Police "quickly identified" him as a "person of interest" and kept him under police supervision at the hospital, the release said. Get background and updates here:

APTOPIX Severe Weather Texas

Brittaney Deaton, 17, left, comforts her mother Amber Zeleny, 53, while speaking with reporters after a severe storm passed in Johnson County near Burleson, Texas, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The latest round of storms to pound the South prompted a flurry of tornado warnings at the start of what forecasters said could be two days of violent weather in the region. More than 55,000 homes and businesses were without power Tuesday morning from eastern Texas to southern Mississippi after storms.

Severe weather

Violent storms killed one person in Texas on Tuesday as hail pelted communities and high winds knocked trees into power poles elsewhere in the South. Authorities issued a flurry of tornado warnings at the start of what could be two days of violent weather in the region.

In eastern Texas, W. M. Soloman, 71, died when storm winds toppled a tree onto Solomon’s home in Whitehouse, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Dallas, Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley said. Officials said at least four homes in the area had trees fall on them. Find out more here:

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

With less than two weeks until “The Kardashians” debuts, the family’s hype machine — aka Kris Jenner — is running full steam with promises of all the excitement that awaits on the new reality series.

And some of that excitement might happen in Las Vegas, where Jenner’s daughter Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance, Travis Barker, seem to have fooled a few people with their wedding-chapel high jinks. So what's the deal?

This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, April 5

Obama's back — for a day — in White House health bill push
AP

Obama's back — for a day — in White House health bill push

  • By ZEKE MILLER, RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and DARLENE SUPERVILLE - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — With hugs, laughs and good-natured ribbing, Barack Obama on Tuesday returned to the White House for the first time in more than five years to savor the 12th anniversary of his signature health care law and give a boost to President Joe Biden’s efforts to expand it.

GOP blocks Senate COVID bill, demands votes on immigration
AP

GOP blocks Senate COVID bill, demands votes on immigration

  • By ALAN FRAM - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans blocked a Democratic attempt Tuesday to begin Senate debate on a $10 billion COVID-19 compromise, pressing to entangle the bipartisan package with an election-year showdown over immigration restrictions that poses a politically uncomfortable fight for Democrats.

Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
AP

Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes

  • By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and EDITH M. LEDERER - Associated Press
  • Updated
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at Nuremberg after World War II.

Parkland, Florida, school shooter's jury selection begins
AP

Parkland, Florida, school shooter's jury selection begins

  • By TERRY SPENCER - Associated Press
  • Updated
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The first day of jury selection in the worst U.S. mass shooting to go to trial was slow, methodical and painstaking — a process that is expected to drag on for two months.

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation
AP

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

  • By MARY CLARE JALONICK, BECKY BOHRER and KEVIN FREKING - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney say they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden's nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she'll become the first Black female justice.

Official: Sacramento shooting suspect seen on video with gun
AP

Official: Sacramento shooting suspect seen on video with gun

  • By ADAM BEAM and MICHAEL BALSAMO - Associated Press
  • Updated
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A second suspect arrested Tuesday in connection with the mass shooting that killed six people in Sacramento had posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun hours before gunfire erupted, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Jayhawks rally, rock North Carolina 72-69 to win NCAA title
AP

Jayhawks rally, rock North Carolina 72-69 to win NCAA title

  • By EDDIE PELLS - AP National Writer
  • Updated
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Best. Comeback. Ever. Sounds pretty good next to Rock Chalk, Jayhawk.

