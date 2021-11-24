These are the new balloons at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Turkey, family time and football are among the traditions that many look forward to at Thanksgiving each year. But there is one other major event that often takes center stage during the holiday: the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The annual parade, celebrating its 95th march this year, has become something of a holiday must-see for many in the US. And though the 2.5-mile stretch will feature everyone's favorite balloons -- Snoopy from "Peanuts," Goku from "Dragon Ball" and The Boss Baby from the DreamWorks film -- six new balloons will be entering the fold.

From cultural icons to animated heroes, here are all the new balloons joining the lineup in 2021.

***

A LOOK BACK

