 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

These are the new balloons at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

  • 0

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has evolved into a holiday tradition since it began as a Christmas parade in 1924.

Turkey, family time and football are among the traditions that many look forward to at Thanksgiving each year. But there is one other major event that often takes center stage during the holiday: the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The annual parade, celebrating its 95th march this year, has become something of a holiday must-see for many in the US. And though the 2.5-mile stretch will feature everyone's favorite balloons -- Snoopy from "Peanuts," Goku from "Dragon Ball" and The Boss Baby from the DreamWorks film -- six new balloons will be entering the fold.

From cultural icons to animated heroes, here are all the new balloons joining the lineup in 2021.

***

A LOOK BACK

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Songs to get you ready for Thanksgiving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News