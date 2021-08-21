Thousands march to demand a return of Dutch music festivals

Jasper Goossen of Apenkooi Events, which organizes dance festivals, said hundreds of festivals have been canceled due to the pandemic, crippling an industry that employs 100,000 people.

“There are so many passionate people working in this industry and they are all having a tough time. We want to move forward, not stand still,” he said.

Dutch organizers point to festivals in other countries that have not turned into superspreader events, such as the summer's Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago. Authorities in Chicago said they had linked 203 COVID-19 cases to the four-day event that drew 385,000 people.

Marchers carried home-made banners reading: “Music = Medicine” and “Don't Cancel Culture.”

Festivals are a traditional feature of the European summer, but many have been canceled or postponed this year. In England, many of the biggest events, such as Glastonbury in southwest England and BST Hyde Park in London, were cancelled for the second year running because of the pandemic.