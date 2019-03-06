The show always goes on, says “Kinky Boots” star Karis Gallant. And, to make sure, she and her castmates practice plenty of preventive medicine.
While crossing the country with Cyndi Lauper’s Tony-winning musical, they drink plenty of water, use steamers to help their voices, take herbal medicine, sip tea and “try not to come in contact with sick people.”
On those long bus rides between communities, Gallant says the actors spread out to make sure those who might be feeling ill have space.
“We have gone from 60 degrees to negative 14 during this tour,” she says. “And that can be bad for your immune system.”
Luckily, she has two understudies and they have back-ups in case they can’t perform. “You can sing through just about anything, but you do have to take care of yourself.”
Gallant learned the lesson whiling singing on Norwegian Cruise Lines. There, “my immune system had to kick in. I had eight or nine shows a week. We were in changing climates and there were always germs.”
Gallant got the job just out of college. “I was young and green and loved to travel, so why not do this?” she says. The cruise went to Alaska and, true to form, “it was beautiful. But after you’ve been there for the 200th time, you’re ready for something else.” The job taught her stamina and – get this – first aid. “When you work on a cruise ship, everyone looks to staff for help. Even though your nametag says ‘singer,’ people look to you as staff. I had to know first aid, in case anything happened, and which extinguisher to grab if a fire broke out.”
Today, “first aid” is among the special skills listed on her resume and, no, she hasn’t had to use it on this job.
“Kinky Boots,” in fact, is her first national tour. It has given her a chance to experience a long-running show and see more than the country’s 49th state. As Lauren, the plucky factory worker, she’s instrumental in getting her boss to diversify and begin making boots for drag queens. She falls for the boss, too, but doesn’t get to be part of the (spoiler alert) runway show of boots because she has a big number just before the reveal. “I wear red booties and they’re not that difficult to walk in.”
Those who do wear the boots say they take some getting used to but the actor who plays the factory owner has mere minutes to get them on. “A dresser helps him, but it’s only one number,” Gallant says.
More frightening? A scene that involves an assembly line. Basically a treadmill, the belt doesn’t stop moving, even though the actors are dancing on it. Thankfully, Gallant says, “we’ve gotten it down to a science.”
The 24-year-old graduate of the Hartt School says she fell in love with the show when she first heard one of her favorite performers was playing Lauren in the original Broadway cast. “I like everything she does,” Gallant says of Annaleigh Ashford. “I watched her do her big song and, instantly, I fell in love with the character. For me, it was a dream role.”
While other actresses her age see “Wicked” as a goal, Gallant wanted to try “some of the other great gold mines of musicals that might run for six months or a year. I don’t think ‘Wicked’ is going to be going anywhere.”
When the “Kinky Boots” tour ends this year, she’ll return to New York to look for another role that’s just as satisfying.
And if first aid is necessary? You can bet she’ll be at the top of the callback list.