Tom Brady's retirement plan (whenever that is), what we know about the Bahamas resort deaths, and more trending topics

Tom Brady

The greatest quarterback in NFL history is going to try to become the greatest announcer in NFL history — once he finally retires, that is.

Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is heading to Fox Sports once his playing career ends, the network announced Tuesday.

"Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us..." Lachlan Murdoch, Fox Corporation's CEO, said. Read more on the deal here:

Sandals resorts Bahamas deaths

Officials are conducting autopsies to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the deaths of three Americans at a Sandals resort on the Bahamas' Great Exuma island Friday, according to the Bahamian police commissioner.

The pathologist "consented to doing the autopsies" Monday, Bahamas Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said, and further information would be provided when available.

The autopsy exams could help answer questions about how the three Americans — two from Tennessee and one from Florida — died over the course of one evening. Get more info here:

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II delegated one of her most important public duties to Prince Charles on Tuesday, underscoring the increasingly central role the heir to the crown is taking as his mother prepares to celebrate 70 years on the throne.

Charles presided over the state opening of Parliament and delivered the Queen’s Speech laying out the government’s legislative program. The event is a symbol of the monarch’s constitutional role as head of state and is accompanied by centuries of tradition designed to demonstrate the strength of Britain’s political institutions. Read more info here:

Jesse Williams' nude scene

Fentanyl

Elon Musk

