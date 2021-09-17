Tom Cruise gets sneak preview from SpaceX's 1st private crew

Until this all-amateur crew, relatively few NASA astronauts had soared that high. The most recent were the shuttle astronauts who worked on the Hubble Space Telescope over multiple flights in the 1990s and 2000s.

To enhance the views, SpaceX outfitted the Dragon capsule with a custom, bubble-shaped dome. Photos of them looking out this large window were posted online, otherwise little else had been publicly released of their first day in space.

Their flight ends with a splashdown off the Florida coast this weekend.

Besides talking space with Cruise, the four capsule passengers chatted Thursday with young cancer patients.

Hayley Arceneaux, a childhood cancer survivor, led the conversation from orbit with patients from the hospital that saved her life almost 20 years ago: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. One child wanted to know if there are cows on the moon — like in the nursery rhyme.

“I hope there will be one day. Right now, no, there aren’t,” replied another passenger, Sian Proctor. “We’re going to go back to the moon soon and we’re going to investigate all kinds of things about it.”