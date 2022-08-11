Tommy Lee exposes himself online, what to expect at the Field of Dreams game, and more trending news

Take a look at trending topics for today, Aug. 11:

Tommy Lee

Rocker Tommy Lee posted a full-frontal nude photo on Instagram and Facebook early Thursday that he cheekily captioned with "Ooooopppsss."

But clearly, the graphic photo's appearance was no mistake. And while the penis pic has since been removed from the platforms, the Motley Crue rocker sparked a debate about the social media sites' community guidelines, citing a double standard in that Instagram censored his image differently from others.

Newsweek reported that the image, which showed the heavily tatted musician naked while sitting on the edge of a tub, was up for about four hours — "an insane amount of time," according to one Twitter user.

Field of Dreams Game 2022

David Bell's grandfather, father and brother played in the majors. Bell spent 12 years in the big leagues himself and worked as a coach and front office executive before taking over as manager of the Cincinnati Reds.

So yeah, “ Field of Dreams,” a movie about family and baseball, hits a little differently for him.

“Field of Dreams” gets another tribute Thursday night when Bell's Reds take on the Chicago Cubs in a throwback ballpark in the cornfields of eastern Iowa, a short walk from the field where Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta and Amy Madigan filmed the 1989 movie.

Britney Spears

An attorney for Britney Spears is speaking out against a series of videos posted ​by the singer's ex-husband, Kevin Federline​.

On Wednesday, Federline posted to Instagram multiple videos that he said were filmed by Spears' sons several years ago in which she appears to have verbal disagreements and uses harsh language with her two children. The videos have since been removed from the social media platform, but they were published by TMZ. In a statement to CNN, Spears' attorney said they are "working with Instagram to ensure that Mr. Federline adheres to its rules, and we are exploring all appropriate relief against him."

"Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect," Mathew Rosengart, Spears' attorney said.

