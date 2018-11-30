If you go

Who: Tonic Sol-fa, a cappella group

When: 7:30 p.m., Dec. 2

Where: Orpheum Theatre

Tickets: orpheumlive.com

Details: The Siouxland favorites return with another holiday production, this one called “The Greatest Holiday Show in the Entire Universe (by universe we mean your local community).”

It features plenty of holiday classics, humor and new music.