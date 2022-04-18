Trending news: Tax Day, the return of Mexican Pizza, Cristiano Ronaldo's devastating news, and more

Here's some trending news from today, April 18.

Tax day

April 18 is Tax Day this year — the federal deadline for individual tax filing and payments — and the IRS expects to receive tens of millions of last-minute filings electronically and through paper forms.

As of April 8, the IRS had received more than 103 million returns for this tax season, and it had issued more than 63 million refunds worth more than $204 billion.

For comparison, last year more than 169 million people completed an income tax return by the end of the year. That probably leaves nearly 40% of this year's taxpayers still unaccounted for, with many scrambling to submit their documents by Monday. Read more here:

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Monday to say one of his newborn twins has died.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," the Manchester United striker wrote in a post also signed by his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

"It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel." Read more about what he said here:

Mexican Pizza

Taco Bell is bringing back the Mexican Pizza after a roughly two-year hiatus.

The beloved menu item will permanently reappear on menus beginning May 19, the chain confirmed Monday. Taco Bell eliminated the pizza in November 2020 as part of a broader culling of its menus during the height of the pandemic that helped fast food chains shed complexities and costs.

The Mexican Pizza consists of a tortilla shell filled with either beans or ground beef, a pizza sauce and is topped with another tortilla shell that's smothered with more sauce, cheese and chopped tomatoes. Taco Bell introduced the item in 1985 and originally called it the "Pizzazz Pizza." You already know what time it is:

***

Check out more trending topics here:

Thor

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar reveals highly anticipated new album will drop in May Rapper Kendrick Lamar has announced his return, revealing the date of his long-awaited fifth album.

DJ Kay Slay

DJ Kay Slay, maven of New York hip-hop, dies from Covid-19 complications DJ Kay Slay, an influential member of the New York hip-hop scene whose raucous mixtapes became legendary, has died from Covid-19 complications.

South Carolina Mall Shooting

Second arrest made in South Carolina mall shooting Police say they have have identified two more suspects in a Saturday shootout inside a crowded South Carolina mall in which nine people were shot. Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook on Monday announced the arrest of 20-year-old Marquise Love Robinson and said police are seeking a third suspect named Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith. In addition to the nine people who were shot, six others were injured while fleeing Columbiana Centre on Saturday afternoon. A 22-year-old man is already facing charges in connection with the shooting. State police are also investigating another weekend shooting in Hampton County that injured at least nine.

