Trending topics: ASAP Rocky's arrest, 4/20, Tesla's impressive first quarter stocks, and more

Here's a look at a few trending topics from today, April 20.

4/20

Today marks 4/20, a day dedicated to cannabis celebrated by millions.

As states have legalized marijuana for medicinal and recreational use, and federal law now allows sale of hemp-derived products, cannabis and its derivatives are getting more attention and study. Here are a few excerpts of articles from scholars who have been watching recent marijuana developments:

Tesla stock

Tesla reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net earnings were over seven times greater than a year ago, powered by strong sales despite global supply chain kinks and pandemic-related production cuts in China.

The electric vehicle and solar panel company made a record $3.32 billion from January through March. Excluding special items such as stock-based compensation, the Austin, Texas, company made $3.22 per share. That soundly beat Wall Street estimates of $2.26 per share according to data provider FactSet. Read more facts and figures here:

Deebo Samuel

All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel told ESPN on Wednesday that he has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers as the two sides have been unable to negotiate a long-term deal for one of the league's top playmakers.

Samuel is entering the final year of the rookie deal he signed after being drafted in the second round in 2019 and is looking to take advantage of the exploding market of receiver contracts. Read more about the request here:

ASAP Rocky

After stepping off a private plane at Los Angeles International Airport, rapper ASAP Rocky was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a November incident in which Los Angeles police say he shot at a person in Hollywood.

The musician arrived at LAX on his way back from Barbados, where he was vacationing with singer Rihanna, his girlfriend who is pregnant with the couple’s first child. Get more info here:

Rapper ASAP Rocky arrested at LAX in connection with 2021 shooting in Hollywood LOS ANGELES — After stepping off a private plane at Los Angeles International Airport, rapper ASAP Rocky was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a November incident in which Los Angeles police say he shot at a person in Hollywood. The musician arrived at LAX on his way back from Barbados, where he was vacationing with singer Rihanna, his ...

***

Get more of today's trending topics here:

John Wayne Gacy

Maria Sharapova

Prince Harry

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0