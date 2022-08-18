TV prequels we want, 'She-Hulk,' worst movies of the year, and chatting with Garret Dillahunt and Martha Plimpton!

With "Lord of the Rings" out next week, "Better Call Saul" wrapped up, and "House of the Dragon" coming in for a (king's?) landing this very weekend, it's safe to say we've got prequel fever! And the only cure ... is to make a list of the TV show prequels we wanna see!
Also we preview the new Marvel show "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," air some grievances about what we think are the worst movies of the year, and there's even an interview with Garret Dillahunt and Martha Plimpton who you can see in the new Freevee show "Sprung!"
Streamed & Screened is a podcast about movies and TV hosted by Bruce Miller, an entertainment reporter for multiple decades who is now the editor of the Sioux City Journal, Jared McNett, a reporter for the Sioux City Journal, and Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises.