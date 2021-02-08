Uber Eats - Wayne’s World - Wayne and Garth are Back

Worst: For its “Eat Local. Support Local” message, the third-party delivery service trots out Mike Myers and Dana Carvey to reprise their “Wayne’s World” bit from decades ago. They say they’d never manipulate viewers but then trot out babies and guest star Cardi B to persuade us to eat local. Not only doesn’t that premise hit paydirt, but I couldn’t avoid considering the bigger picture: all those stories I’ve read about how the delivery apps have not been great for local eateries during the pandemic. On the bright side, they can always say the food will be fresher than the stars they hire.