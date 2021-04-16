UK military prepares for big role in Prince Philip's funeral

LONDON (AP) — British soldiers, sailors and air force personnel were making final preparations Friday for Prince Philip's funeral, a martial but personal service that will mark the passing of a royal patriarch who was also one of the dwindling number of veterans of World War II.

More than 700 military personnel are set to take part in Saturday’s funeral ceremony at Windsor Castle, including army bands, Royal Marine buglers and an honor guard drawn from across the armed forces.

But coronavirus restrictions mean that instead of the 800 mourners included in the funeral plans before Philip's death last week, there will be only 30 inside St. George’s Chapel, including the widowed Queen Elizabeth II and her four children.

Philip, who died April 9 at age 99, was closely involved in planning his funeral, an event which will reflect his Royal Navy service and lifelong military ties - and his love of the rugged Land Rover Defender. Philip drove several versions of the four-wheel-drive vehicle for decades until he was forced to give up his license at 97 after a crash. His body will be borne to the chapel on a modified Land Rover that he designed himself, painted military green and with an open back to carry a coffin.