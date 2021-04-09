UK mourns Prince Philip; leaders honor his service to queen

U.S. President Joe Biden offered condolences to the queen “on behalf of the people of the United States.”

“The impact of his decades of devoted public service is evident in the worthy causes he lifted up as patron, in the environmental efforts he championed, in the members of the Armed Forces that he supported, in the young people he inspired, and so much more,″ he said. “His legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped.″

Soon after the announcement of Philip's death, people lined up outside Buckingham Palace to see the official notice that had been attached to the gate. It was removed soon afterward because of concerns that it would attract crowds, violating social distancing rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government later issued a statement asking people not to gather or leave flowers outside royal residences around the country to protect public health.