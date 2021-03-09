UK palace silence on Harry, Meghan allegations adds to furor

A view of Buckingham Palace, in London, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Britain's royal family is absorbing the tremors from a sensational television interview by Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, in which the couple said they encountered racist attitudes and a lack of support that drove Meghan to thoughts of suicide.
A sign showing Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, hangs outside the Duke of Sussex pub near Waterloo station, London, Tuesday March 9, 2021. Prince Harry and Meghan's explosive TV interview has divided people around the world, rocking an institution that is struggling to modernize with claims of racism and callousness toward a woman struggling with suicidal thoughts.
A sign depicting the image of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, hangs outside the Duke of Sussex pub near Waterloo station, London, Tuesday March 9, 2021. Prince Harry and Meghan's explosive TV interview has divided people around the world, rocking an institution that is struggling to modernize with claims of racism and callousness toward a woman struggling with suicidal thoughts.
A man walks past the Duke of Sussex pub with a sign depicting the image of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, near Waterloo station, London, Tuesday March 9, 2021. Prince Harry and Meghan's explosive TV interview has divided people around the world, rocking an institution that is struggling to modernize with claims of racism and callousness toward a woman struggling with suicidal thoughts.
A man reads a copy of The Standard newspaper with coverage of the two-hour appearance of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan with Oprah Winfrey, in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Prince Harry and Meghan's explosive TV interview divided people around the world on Monday, rocking an institution that is struggling to modernize with claims of racism and callousness toward a woman struggling with suicidal thoughts.
By DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Racism. Bullying. Insensitivity.
Prince Harry and Meghan’s allegations of ill treatment by Britain's royal household are so serious that some observers say Buckingham Palace’s silence on the topic has only added to the furor surrounding their TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.
While the palace often tries to stay above controversy by remaining silent and riding out the storm, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s charges are so damaging to the royal family that it will have to respond publicly, says royal biographer Angela Levin.
But that response is likely being delayed by Queen Elizabeth II’s struggle to balance her sometimes-conflicting roles as monarch and grandmother, says Levin, author of “Harry, a Biography of a Prince.” Yet she says there's little doubt that ultimately the 94-year-old monarch will make her decision based on what’s best for the 1,000-year-old institution she has led since 1952.
“The queen has a motto: Never complain, never explain,’’ Levin told The Associated Press. “And she’s stuck with this for four decades. But I think in this climate and 2021, everything goes everywhere. There’s so much social media that in this instance, she really can’t not say anything.”
The Times of London reported Tuesday that a palace statement had been delayed because the queen wanted more time. The newspaper didn’t cite a source for the information.