 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

UK police apply for 'no-fly' zone above Windsor Castle

  • 0
Virus Outbreak Britain Christmas

People walk their dogs on the Long Walk at Windsor, England, on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has stayed at Windsor Castle instead of spending Christmas at her Sandringham estate due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

 Alastair Grant - staff, AP

LONDON (AP) — British police have applied for a “no-fly” zone over Windsor Castle as it reviews security arrangements at the landmark where Queen Elizabeth II has spent much of the pandemic.

If granted, a restricted airspace order would prevent aircraft from flying up to 2,500 feet (762 meters) above and 1.5 nautical miles (around three kilometers) around the castle.

“This was not brought about in response to any specific threat or intelligence, but was intended to further enhance the security at what is an iconic location and keep the community living nearby safe,” police said Sunday.

On Christmas Day, police arrested a 19-year-old man who allegedly was in possession of a crossbow at the castle. The Metropolitan Police said he had been kept in a hospital under the Mental Health Act.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Disney+ releases 'The Book of Boba Fett'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News