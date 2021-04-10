UK's Prince Philip honored with 41-gun salutes after death

LONDON (AP) — Gun salutes across the U.K., in Commonwealth countries and at sea are marking the death of Britain’s Prince Philip on Saturday as military leaders honor the former naval officer and husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

Batteries of cannons in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast and other cities fired 41 rounds at one-minute intervals starting at midday. The Australian Defense Force offered its salute at 5 p.m. local time outside Parliament House in Canberra, and New Zealand planned to give an artillery tribute on Sunday.

“His Royal Highness leaves us with a legacy of indomitable spirit, steadfastness and an unshakeable sense of duty,’’ said General Nick Carter, chief of the U.K. Defense Staff. “From all of us who serve today and who have served, thank you.”

Also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, Philip served in the Royal Navy during World War II and once had a promising military career. He joined the Royal Navy as a cadet in 1939 and won mentions during the war for his service aboard the battleship HMS Valiant at Cape Matapan, on Greece’s Peloponnesian peninsula. He rose to the rank of commander before he retired from active duty.