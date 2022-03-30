Understanding Bruce Willis' diagnosis, the Final Four, World Cup qualifiers, and other trending topics

Here are some trending topics for today, March 30.

Bruce Willis

In a statement posted on Willis' Instagram page, the 67-year-old actor's family said Willis was recently diagnosed with aphasia and that it is impacting his cognitive abilities.

“As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," read the statement signed by Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn. Read more info here:

Aphasia

In an effort to understand the sudden announcement, the disorder itself was trending highly nationwide.

You may have never heard of aphasia, but the brain disorder is "more common than Parkinson's Disease, cerebral palsy or muscular dystrophy," and affects some 2 million Americans, according to the National Aphasia Association. In fact, about 180,000 people are diagnosed each year, the association said. Find out more here:

Tom Parker

Tom Parker, a member of the British boy band The Wanted, has died less than two years after he announced his diagnosis of inoperable brain tumor. He was 33.

Parker's wife, Kelsey Hardwick, and his bandmates confirmed his death in Instagram posts shared on Wednesday.

The singer "passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates," the Wanted wrote on Instagram. The band called Parker their "brother." Find out more about the singer's death here:

World Cup qualifiers

Supporters in Nigeria broke onto the field at the final whistle as Ghana earned a spot at this year's FIFA World Cup following a 1-1 draw with the Super Eagles.

After a goalless draw in the first leg, Thomas Partey's away goal in Wednesday's game was enough to see Ghana reach Qatar 2022 -- the first African nation to do so.

Brazil is about to overtake the top spot in the FIFA rankings and Argentina hasn't lost a single match in 1,000 days.

It's clear the two South American soccer powers have more than just Neymar and Lionel Messi going for them as they head to the World Cup in Qatar hoping to end 20 years of European domination. Follow along here:

Severe weather

A powerful storm ripped through Springdale, Arkansas, early Wednesday as part of a dangerous system that's continuing to threaten much of the Southeast with more severe weather, flash floods and potential tornadoes.

Seven people were injured, including two critically, when a possible tornado touched down at 4 a.m. in Springdale, a city in northwest Arkansas, Mayor Doug Sprouse said in a Facebook post. Read more here:

NCAA Final Four

This year's Final Four is either unprecedented or pretty close.

For example, in one corner, North Carolina is making a record 21st appearance in the Final Four. Its semifinal opponent, Duke, is waiting with the sport's winningest coach. Mike Krzyzewski surpassed 1,200 victories during this postseason run.

So the quartet of programs in this year's Final Four is truly special. What you need to know here:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0