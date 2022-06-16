US Open, Beyoncé's new album, World Cup 2026 US host cities announced, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending topics for today, June 16.

US Open

Finally, golf is the focus again in the U.S. Open.

Michael Thorbjornsen opened the 122nd edition of the toughest test in golf with a tee shot just right of the first fairway at The Country Club. The amateur who plays at Stanford grew up about 10 minutes away from Brookline.

The U.S. Open dipped into the alternate list for the first time. Abraham Ancer of Mexico withdrew because of an illness. He was replaced by Patton Kizzire.

The days leading into the U.S. Open were filled mostly with chatter and consternation about the Saudi-funded rebel series called LIV Golf that is offering big riches to Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and a dozen others who are in the U.S. Open.

Get the latest updates here:

Beyoncé

Beyoncé has revealed the title and release date for her next studio album, with the 16-track "Renaissance" set to drop July 29.

The superstar began listing the music and products on her website Thursday and several streaming services, including Tidal and Spotify, also announced the Beyoncé release.

Beyoncé tipped off fans that something important was coming when she removed her profile photos across all her social media platforms last week.

"Renaissance" would be the follow-up to 2016's "Lemonade".

Find out more here:

World Cup 2026

Matches for the 2026 World Cup will be held in 11 US cities as well as three host sites in Mexico and two in Canada, soccer's world governing body, FIFA, announced Thursday.

The 16 host cities will be: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver.

FIFA officials will decide at a later date which of the 16 cities will host group play and which will host elimination round matches.

Read more here:

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe.

The actress embodies the iconic late star in a movie for Netflix titled, "BLONDE." It takes viewers through the life of Monroe, starting from when she was a child.

"'BLONDE' blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves," a synopsis for the film states.

The movie, written and directed by Andrew Dominik, also stars Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.

Get more here:

***

Learn about more of today's trending topics here:

Ginni Thomas, John Eastman

Sue Bird

Mortgage rates

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0