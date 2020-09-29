'Utopia' mirrors reality, before going its own way

Co-star Dan Byrd says Flynn liked to joke that she could kill off any character if the actor misbehaved. “We all stayed pretty in line because one stroke of the pen and she could just change everything.”

Surprisingly, few of the actors had been to a comics convention before starting the series.

Cusack, who promoted films at them, says he was amazed by how informed attendees were. “These people were so into the movies and they asked such informed, detailed questions,” he says. “They were just so into it that it sort of made you fall in love with moviemaking again. It’s a very cool, little weird culture.”

While they made a virtual comic-con appearance to promote “Utopia,” the others say they want to experience it in-person as soon as possible.

“As a kid who was really into Batman and Superman comics, I was trying to wrestle with myself with just what it might be like,” Borges says.

“If you can sort of hang out with the guy who played Freddy Krueger, Chewbacca, William Shatner as Captain Kirk and Pam Grier, that’s a good room,” Cusack says. “You’re like, ‘Whoa! Pam Grier, Chewbacca, Captain Kirk.’”

While “Utopia” starts out at a comics convention, it heads into a world that’s hardly as insular.