'Utopia' mirrors reality, before going its own way

Don’t blame writer/producer Gillian Flynn for predicting a pandemic.
"Utopia," her adaptation of a British series, was completed before the coronavirus was a daily concern.
“It was disturbing and surreal to see it come so close to life,” says star John Cusack during a Zoom conference.
Adds co-star Desmin Borges, “Everything about 2020 is probably the weirdest it’s ever been for all of us, personally.”
And yet there’s plenty of surprise in the series about comic book nerds and the world they’re drawn into.
In the new “Utopia,” a group of fans find the manuscript for a graphic novel that could hold clues to the future. When they’re pulled into a world they never knew, plenty happens.
“The series was incredibly cool,” Flynn says. “It was incredibly all-encompassing in a different way than when I had been writing screenplays and certainly very different from novel writing.”
Borges says Flynn’s way of weaving in a conspiracy theory helped separate the series from reality. “There are moments where it just grabs you by the throat and then there are moments when there’s levity and you get to float along and enjoy it,” he says.
Flynn, the author of "Gone Girl" and "Sharp Objects," considers her version “The Goonies” meets “Marathon Man.” “I wanted it to feel ragged and dirty and nasty,” she says. “I wanted it to feel nailed-down in a very specific way to a specific world that we could believe in.”
Co-star Dan Byrd says Flynn liked to joke that she could kill off any character if the actor misbehaved. “We all stayed pretty in line because one stroke of the pen and she could just change everything.”
Surprisingly, few of the actors had been to a comics convention before starting the series.
Cusack, who promoted films at them, says he was amazed by how informed attendees were. “These people were so into the movies and they asked such informed, detailed questions,” he says. “They were just so into it that it sort of made you fall in love with moviemaking again. It’s a very cool, little weird culture.”
While they made a virtual comic-con appearance to promote “Utopia,” the others say they want to experience it in-person as soon as possible.
“As a kid who was really into Batman and Superman comics, I was trying to wrestle with myself with just what it might be like,” Borges says.
“If you can sort of hang out with the guy who played Freddy Krueger, Chewbacca, William Shatner as Captain Kirk and Pam Grier, that’s a good room,” Cusack says. “You’re like, ‘Whoa! Pam Grier, Chewbacca, Captain Kirk.’”
While “Utopia” starts out at a comics convention, it heads into a world that’s hardly as insular.
“We’re mixing genres in a way,” Borges says. “Gillian weaved a conspiracy thriller in with a dark comedy. There are moments where it just grabs you by the throat.”
“It’s the best of both worlds,” Byrd adds. “It’s both escapism with a relevant element. The story very much feels like an escape from real life but it’s dealing with these themes that are hyper relevant now, for better or worse. I think that will hopefully make it a more compelling watch than anything.”
"Utopia" is now streaming on Amazon Prime.
