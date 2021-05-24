Vaccinated section opening for Portland Trail Blazers' games

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As the Portland Trail Blazers continue their run in the NBA Western Conference Playoff, Gov. Kate Brown announced on Monday that the Moda Center will debut vaccinated sections this week with increased capacity and fewer physical distancing restrictions.

Fans in vaccinated sections, who are 16 or older, must provide proof that they have been fully vaccinated. Fans not eligible will sit in areas where they must continue to physically distance. According to officials all fans will still be required to wear a mask.

“When fans left the Moda Center last March, it was one of the first signs this pandemic was about to change our lives in ways we hadn’t previously imagined,” Brown said. “Vaccines are the key to our return to normal life."

The Blazers are scheduled to host the Denver Nuggets for game three of the NBA Western Conference Playoff on Thursday and the fourth game of the series on Saturday. If necessary, game five and six would return to the Rose City in June. The Blazers are currently 1-0 in the series.

“If you haven’t gotten around to getting vaccinated yet, go do so today,” Brown said. “Don’t miss your shot to cheer on the Blazers as they make a run at a championship.”