Veterans Day 2022, 'Wakanda Forever' bids farewell to Chadwick Boseman, and more trending news

Wakanda Forever

Letitia Wright hit the Marvel Cinematic Universe scene as King T’Challa’s joyfully witty younger sister in 2018’s blockbuster “Black Panther.” But in the new sequel, the actor’s usual easygoing character delivers a more serious tone while dealing with grief.

Wright's character takes center stage as Shuri who ventures into womanhood after the death of T'Challa. She’ll be looked upon to take the iconic Black Panther mantle in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which releases in theaters Friday. Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa died in August 2020.

In between “Panther” films, Wright took on a few movie projects that exercised her dramatic acting chops.

Veterans Day 2022

Some local restaurants will thank military members past and present by giving them a free cup of coffee, a meal or a hug for Veterans Day.

From chicken tenders and burgers to a doughnut and coffee, other restaurants offering "thank you" items at select locations include Golden Corral, Applebee's, Chili's, Dunkin' and Starbucks.

Each veteran at Starbucks will receive one free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee. Starbucks is also donating $100,000 each to military nonprofits Team Red, White & Blue and Team Rubicon. Dunkin' is giving a free doughnut to veterans with no purchase or proof of ID required, and for in-store redemption only.

CPI

Stocks soared in their best day since 2020 on Thursday after new economic data showed that price increases eased in October. Investors cheered the development because it indicates the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes may finally be cooling inflation.

The Consumer Price Index, a key inflation gauge, rose 7.7% for the year ending in October. Although that is still uncomfortably high, it is down from 8.2% in September and well below analyst estimates of 8%. It is also the smallest year-over-year increase for CPI since a 7.5% jump in January.

Wall Street is hoping that the data will help convince the Fed to pull back on the size and pace of its interest rate increases, which investors worry could send the economy into a recession.

