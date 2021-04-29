VIRUS DIARY: From red carpets to empty streets, and back

This year's Academy Awards came around as vaccination numbers were growing, cases were waning, and things were starting to feel normal. Yet it would be by far the strangest, scariest day of my professional life. The pandemic prompted the Oscars to allow just the AP to shoot arrivals and winners to share with the rest of the media. That meant that I, and I alone, was shooting photos for most of the news outlets on Earth.

AP photographers are accustomed to major pressure, but this was another level. What if I had a bad day? What if the camera broke? I brought a backup.

The sun kept vanishing behind clouds and reappearing at LA's Union Station, this year's special Oscars location, and I had to fight to get the right light.

In the hours before the show, I shot nonstop. I had to get wide shots and full-length dress shots, head shots and detail shots — not forgetting to zoom in on the jewelry. The real-time eyes of my AP editing team were indispensable.

And the result, thank God, was a photographer's dream. Halle Berry had a magenta dress that she kept lifting and shape-shifting. Carey Mulligan had a spectacular flowing-gold gown that looked great on camera.