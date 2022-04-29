Wakefield Progressive and Little Red Hen Theatre roll out slate for summer market events

WAKEFIELD, NEB. -- Although the season itself isn't quite here yet, town summer markets will be rolling out as early as next week.

Friday morning, Wakefield Progressive and The Little Red Hen Theatre of Wakefield announced their summer schedule for the outdoor "Wakefield Markets."

"The events serve both as a vehicle for local businesses and entrepreneurs and as a great night out for the community, complete with great food and entertainment," the release said.

The first event is set for Thursday, May 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. and will have a Cinco de Mayo theme with live music from Cuates Del Quetzal and traditional Mexican folklore dances from a troupe. After that, there are events set for July 21 and September 22 on Main Street in the downtown Wakefield area. Then, on November 26, there will be an event at the Wakefield Civic Center.

To accommodate the markets, Wakefield's Main Street will be closed. Along with live music and food, the release said there will be a number of other vendors.

For information about upcoming events call 402-287-2818 or visit www.littleredhentheatre.com.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.