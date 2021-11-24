Wayne State College ringing in holidays with "Season of Light" and "Laser Holidays" next Friday

Siouxland area residents wanting to take to the stars this holiday season will soon have the chance.

On Friday, Dec. 3, the Fred G. Dale Planetarium at Wayne State College will host a pair of shows to get folks in the Christmas spirit. First up, at 7 p.m., is the "Season of Light" show which, according to a press release, "traces the history and development of many of the world's most endearing holiday customs." Then, at 8 p.m., there's the "Laser Holidays" event.

The release goes on to explain that future public shows on Fridays and Saturdays will incorporate the Sistine Chapel, the Christmas Star and more.

Shows are free to the public but free-will donations are appreciated.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

