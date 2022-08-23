 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wayne State College to host free Maddie Poppe concert on Friday

Maddie Poppe

Iowa native and American Idol winner Maddie Poppe 

 Provided

WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College is closing out its first week of classes with a concert from an "American Idol" winner and Iowa native.

At 8 p.m. on Friday, Maddie Poppe, who won season 16 of the music competition show and hails from Clarksville, Iowa, will perform a free show in the school's Willow Bowl Amphitheater. 

Since her victory in 2018, the 24-year-old Poppe has had a number of high-profile performances including a set at the Iowa State Fair in 2019 and a rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Field of Dreams game in 2021.

In September, Poppe will pick up the Spirit Award during this year's induction ceremony and concert at the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

